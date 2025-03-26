Wales will see its highest ever investment in flood protection this year, with £77 million allocated to protect communities across the country.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies told the Senedd that the funding comes at ‘a crucial time’ following a winter when many communities in Wales saw the harsh reality of climate change.
New schemes funded through the programme will benefit 4,640 properties in the next 12 months, which is on top of the 11,000 properties that will benefit from existing schemes due to complete this year.
The record funding builds on two consecutive years of investment exceeding £75 million delivering towards a Programme for Government commitment to reduce flood risk to over 45,000 properties.