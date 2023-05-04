CEREDIGION MS Elin Jones has announced that she will not be attending this weekend’s Coronation of King Charles III.
Ms Jones, who is the Presiding Officer, or Llywydd, at the Senedd in Cardiff, said that ‘as a republican’ she felt it ‘is for others to celebrate a coronation’.
Instead, the Deputy Presiding Officer, Labour MS David Rees, will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
In a statement, Ms Jones said: “I have taken a personal decision not to attend the Coronation.
“The Senedd will be represented by the Deputy Presiding Officer.
“As Llywydd I have engaged fully in all constitutional duties with the Head of State and will continue to do so.
“However, as a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.
“I wish the royal couple well in their years of service.”