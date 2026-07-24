Major improvements have been made in Criccieth thanks to an investment of almost £280,000.
Almost £140,000 has been spent improving street infrastructure in the Maes area. Around £100,000 of that came through Gwynedd Council’s Town Centre Regeneration scheme - funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund - and the remainder through council funds.
The council also allocated around £137,000 to a local business to refurbish town centre buildings and turn them into a successful venture.
There are more dedicated spaces for people to sit, socialise and enjoy the area. Dangerous pavements that had risen due to tree roots have been repaired, new benches installed in the typical Criccieth blue colour, low stone walls topped with slate erected, two new ponds created, new lighting installed and existing bollards repainted.
A property improvement grant was allocated to transform a former craft centre and associated workshop, key, vacant buildings on Cricieth’s Maes. They have been transformed into a food and culture hub.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: "The hustle and bustle of town centres plays a vital role in Gwynedd's economy, and these improvements are testament to the council's continued commitment to their regeneration.
"I'm delighted the council's various departments have been able to work together to make a real difference to this part of Cricieth.
"I would encourage anyone to drop by to enjoy the new look of the area."
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways, Engineering and Gwynedd Consultancy Department, said: "We are pleased to see how the redevelopment at the Maes in Cricieth has transformed the area to be safer, more welcoming and accessible.
"Creating new seating areas around the trees has helped create a place where the community and visitors can enjoy the town more comfortably."
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Economy and Community Department, said: "It's great to see local businesses like those in Criccieth taking advantage of the opportunities that come with these grants. They are specifically designed to help businesses of all sizes grow into the future.
"I encourage other businesses across the county who are looking for opportunities to develop and strengthen to visit the Council's website to see what support is available or to contact the Department for a chat. This support can make a real difference at grassroots level."
Criccieth Cllr Siân Williams added: "I'm delighted that local businesses and the wider community have been able to take advantage of these grants and that we are now seeing the fruits of everyone's efforts. The summer season is around the corner and hopefully the weather will warm up so locals and visitors can enjoy the new resources.
"Thank you to Criccieth Town Council, the local business community and the contractors for the successful collaboration, to ensure that all parts of the work are delivered to the highest standard."
Lloyd Edwards, owner of Y Maes business, added:
"Receiving this grant has meant that a dilapidated building in the heart of Cricieth has been turned into a modern hub that will benefit the community and local businesses and more widely."
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