Speaking in the chamber, a retired solicitor from the Wirrall, Paul D Gill, who has had a second home in Abersoch for 40 years, asked: “Why is the council imposing an increase on the Council Tax Premium in an area which was very dependent on the tourist industry and tourist spending locally and that without independent research and a report to the council on the effect of such a policy on the local economy, the imposition of the increase will reduce local tourist expenditure putting local jobs and businesses in jeopardy especially at a time of high inflation and energy bills?”