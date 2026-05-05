Senedd Conservative candidates Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz have called for an extension to free parking in town centres across mid and west Wales, arguing that it is a “simple but effective way to support local businesses and increase footfall.”
The call follows concerns raised by retailers and hospitality businesses particularly in Cardigan where new parking charges now stand at £4 for a 2 hours visit.
Businesses have warned that parking charges are discouraging people from visiting high streets at a time when many are already facing significant financial pressures.
Mr Davies and Mr Kurtz say that extending free parking periods, particularly during peak trading times and holidays, would provide a much-needed boost to town centres and help level the playing field with out-of-town retail and online shopping.
Mr Davies said: “Our town centres are the heart of our communities, but they are under real pressure.
“One of the most common issues raised with me by local businesses is parking. If it’s difficult or expensive to park, people simply choose to go elsewhere.
“Free parking is a straightforward way to increase footfall and support local traders.
“We’ve seen in many areas that when parking is made easier and more accessible, more people come into town, spend money, and support local jobs.”
The call comes alongside growing concern about the impact of the latest business rates revaluation, which is now beginning to affect businesses this month. Davies and Kurtz hosted an online business rates roundtable with the Valuation Office Agency and industry representatives, attended by more than 150 businesses from across the region, where concerns were raised about rising bills and uncertainty.
Mr Kurtz said: “What we heard loud and clear from over 150 businesses is just how concerned they are about business rates.
“The revaluation is hitting at a time when firms are already dealing with rising costs and economic uncertainty. For many high street businesses, this is another significant burden.
“Businesses are facing a perfect storm with higher energy costs, staffing pressures, and now business rates increases.
“That’s why practical measures like extending free parking are so important.
“They can help drive footfall and give businesses a fighting chance.”
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