Cross-party parliamentarians from Wales have written to the Chancellor ahead of the Autumn Budget, warning that soaring costs are placing thousands of jobs at risk and accelerating the decline of Welsh high streets.
Coordinated by the Chair of the APPG, Llinos Medi MP, members of the Hospitality, Events, Major Food and Drink Businesses in Wales APPG have outlined the scale of the crisis facing the sector.
Since the 2024 Budget, ONS data shows 84,000 hospitality job losses across the UK between October 2024 and August 2025, a figure projected to rise to 111,000 by Budget day.
The APPG warns that job losses in Wales alone are now estimated to exceed those resulting from the closure of Port Talbot steelworks.
