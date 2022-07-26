Some council staff to work from home until at least 2024
SOME council staff will continue to work from home for at least the next 18 months after a new hybrid working policy was adopted by Ceredigion council by Cabinet members who gave the plan the go-ahead at a special meeting on Tuesday.
A hybrid working strategy and interim hybrid working policy had been developed following the “abrupt enforcement” of the national lockdown for the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 saw changes to how staff worked.
More than two years on, and many staff remain away from council offices despite the complete lifting of restrictions in Wales and are set to continue to do so.
The hybrid working strategy will run until 2027, with the interim policy running for 18 months and being reviewed every six months at the request of scrutiny committee members.
“The Hybrid Working Strategy was developed setting out the principles and implementation process of a hybrid working model that maintains the required high level of service delivery whilst also providing employees with greater flexibility in balancing their work and home lives,” the report said.
“The needs of the service will always be the over-riding priority when considering any hybrid working possibilities.
“The strategy and policy is intended, through the implementation of a hybrid working model, to develop a digitally skilled and flexible workforce able to balance their work and home lives whilst
also maintaining high level of service delivery.
“This flexibility is expected to reduce sickness absence and improve employee health and wellbeing.
“Over time a reduction in travel costs and office space requirement will allow resources to be utilised in a more beneficial way.
“By adopting hybrid working and further developing virtual meeting technology the aim is reduce the need for employees to undertake commuting or business mileage.”
Cabinet members heard that 74 per cent of council employees took part in the review of hybrid working undertake as part of the plan, of which over 90 per cent stated that they were happy to work in a hybrid manner, that productivity had increased and that extending the flexible working times from 6am to 9pm had led to increased employee satisfaction.
A Ceredigion council spokesperson said: “Adapting the way it works will enable the council to deliver modern services that will enhance the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of the people of Ceredigion.
“Feedback has shown that staff are more productive and digital ways of working has enhanced access to services for many customers.
“By high numbers working in a hybrid way there are significant opportunities to transform the space formerly occupied by desks and meeting rooms to provide a range of new uses or deliver services in a more integrated way, both internally and with external partners and agencies.
“Major change does not take place overnight so it’s important for the council to maintain good services whilst looking to improve service delivery in the medium to longer term.
“The council will do this by continuing to provide services virtually and in person. Many services will continue to provide services digitally where they work well.”
Council leader Cllr Bryan Davies said: “The Hybrid Working Strategy and Interim Hybrid Working Policy is an exciting approach to enable staff to continue to provide high standards of services in a new and innovative way.
“Staff engagement indicated that there were many benefits from hybrid working, including virtual meetings, increased productivity, improved collaboration, and greater flexibility in balancing work and home life.
“We therefore welcome the interim hybrid working model that will maintain the required high level of service, and the needs of the service will always be the over-riding priority when considering any hybrid working possibilities in the future.”
