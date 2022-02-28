St David’s Day holiday for Ceredigion council staff ‘considered’

Monday 28th February 2022 3:26 pm
Pared Gwyl Dewi Aberystwyth

Pared Gwyl Dewi, Aberystwyth in 2019. Pictured Dave Mildon with Dilys Mildon - Y Tywysydd

 

(Cambrian News )

COUNCIL workers in Ceredigion could be spending St David’s Day at home with their families next year, after promises that giving staff a holiday day on 1 March will be considered for 2023.

The Unison union had called on Ceredigion council to grant council staff a day off on St David’s Day this year.

But, despite other councils granting staff the day off in response to a rejection for a national holiday by the UK Government, council leaders rejected the request but “said they would consider the possibility of a public holiday for its staff on 1 March 2023,” the union said.

Gwynedd council has already granted its workers a day off to celebrate St David’s Day, and Aberystwyth Town Council also made the move to grant staff a holiday last month.

Unison said that Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn, the outgoing leader of Ceredigion Council, confirmed that the Plaid Group “is willing to have a motion put to council following the elections in May in preparation for next year.”

Denise Owen, Ceredigion Council community education manager, said: “Working life has changed so much over the course of the past two years and so have the pressures and responsibilities attached to all our jobs.

“It would be a really nice sign of appreciation from the council if we were able to celebrate St David’s Day at home with our families.”

Simon Dunn, Unison regional organiser in Ceredigion, said: “We welcome the council’s commitment to consider St David’s Day as a public holiday for its staff next year,

“As authorities such as Gwynedd have shown, this can be a fantastic way to thank the workforce who give so much to the communities.”

