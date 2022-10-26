‘This is an emergency and blue lights are flashing’
WALES is facing “a new era of damaging austerity cuts”, the Welsh Government’s Finance Minister has warned, as Plaid Cymru launches its radical ‘People’s Plan’ to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Minister Rebecca Evans said that the “combination of soaring inflation which is eroding the Welsh Government’s budget, and spending cuts threatened by the latest Chancellor of the Exchequer, could starve public services of funding, stifle economic growth and lead to job losses.”
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has said all UK Government departments must redouble efforts to find savings and warned some areas of spending will be cut to fill the hole created in UK public finances by the fallout from the mini-budget a month ago.
This could mean more cuts in funding for the Welsh Government, as it prepares its draft Budget, which is set to be published on 13 December.
The minister said: “We are facing a new damaging era of austerity, which would threaten jobs, businesses and public services.
“The Chancellor could protect public services by using his tax levers more fairly and increase investment to get the economy moving in the right direction.
“He could help people pay their bills by increasing benefits in line with inflation.
“As we look ahead to our Budget, we need the UK Government to take action to avoid the type of destructive austerity that will further damage our economy and the public services so many of us rely on.”
At Plaid Cymru’s annual conference, leader Adam Price unveiled the party’s “practical solutions to the cost-of-living crisis”, in the “socially just and instantly deliverable” People’s Plan.
Slashing energy prices, freezing rents and cheaper public transport, are the chief pillars of the plan, which also includes an immediate uplift in Universal Credit, expanding universal school meals to all secondary schools, and fair pay in the public sector.
“Make no mistake, the cuts are coming – ripping through not trickling down into our public services,” Mr Price told the conference.
If the Welsh Way is to mean anything it must involve made in Wales solutions too.
“Too frequently and inexcusably - ministers here have sought the solace of relative political safety by criticising others rather than affecting change themselves.
“Make no mistake, this is an emergency - the blue lights are flashing, and we can be the first responders.
“The first with ideas, the first with solutions, the first to demand action.
“Our ‘People’s Plan’ is both socially just and immediately deliverable.
“It makes public transport more affordable, the pay packet go further, housing provision fairer, and tax rates more progressive.”
