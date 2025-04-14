Thousands of people on low incomes across Wales have secured an extra £170m by claiming benefits they didn't know they were entitled to, thanks to free Welsh Government advice services.
The Claim What's Yours helpline connects people with advisers who help cut through the confusion of the benefits system, with 6,5000 calls handles in the past six months.
For many who call, including working families, new parents and pensioners, it's their first time claiming benefits.
With around £2bn in benefits going unclaimed in Wales each year; the Single Advice Fund and Claim What’s Yours services have helped 361,000 people to deal with their social welfare problems and to claim £170m of benefits they were entitled to, and write off £49.1m in debts.