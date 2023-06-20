Following the Mayoral Inauguration Ceremony, Aberystwyth’s new Mayor, Councillor Kerry Ferguson said: “Among the audience were the Mayor and officials from St Brieuc, the Mayor and visitors from County Wicklow and the new Mayor of Llanbed, and they were all very enthusiastic about the idea. So it is quite possible that more Town Bards will appear across Wales and on the continent before long. It’s a great feeling of pride to see Aberystwyth Town Council taking such an innovative step.”