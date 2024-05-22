The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh Government to provide more support to foster carers in Wales as part of the adoption of the Step Up, Step Down scheme.
Speaking in the Siambr, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “I am very pleased to see that the ‘Step Up, Step Down’ scheme is being considered here in Wales.
“This is a truly transformational scheme which would relieve some of the pressures on our social services whilst at the same time prioritising children’s safety and well-being.
“We must recognise the important work done by our foster carers whilst also ensuring that they are getting the right levels of support.”