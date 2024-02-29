A Bow Street care home is set to be closed with residents and staff transferred to a home in Aberystwyth after it was bought by Ceredigion County Council.
As part of budget discussions at a full council meeting on 29 February, a report outlined plans to transfer the residents and staff of Cartref Tregerddan Residential Care Home, Bow Street into a section of Hafan y Waun Residential Care Home, Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion council stepped into take on control of Hafan y Waun after operator Methodist Homes (MHA) announced last May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that was closing following a review.
The plan is estimated to set the council back £1.1m, with plans now in the works to bolster staff and resident numbers by closing the Bow Street home.
A report put before members said that “following the acquisition of Hafan y Waun Care Home, Aberystwyth” a “review of future options for Tregerddan Care Home in Bow Street and the opportunity to transfer the residents to Hafan Y Waun Care home as well as the proposal to consult with staff and residents of Cartref Tregerddan regarding the proposed transfer,” will be undertaken.
“The initial phase of the proposal will be to consult with the residents, families and staff of Cartref Tregerddan,” the report said.
The report added: “Transferring Cartref to Hafan y Waun will maintain employment in the Aberystwyth and the surrounding area.
“By having a large residential care provision providing a range of specialist provision in Aberystwyth, the proposal will ensure that residential care services are sustainable, fit for purpose and able to meet the needs both now and in the future, of the people of Ceredigion.”
The proposal will go out to consultation in readiness for consideration at Cabinet on 19 March.