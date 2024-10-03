Campaigners have called for greater openness in Welsh politics, warning trust in politics is perilously low following controversy surrounding donations to the former first minister’s leadership bid.
Transparency International, a nonprofit organisation aimed at combating corruption, told Wales’ public accounts committee that polls show most people think politicians are “out for themselves”.
The charity raised concerns about donations to Vaughan Gething’s campaign, transparency on informal WhatsApp use during the pandemic, and leaks to the press.
Mr Gething declared the £200,000, from a convicted polluter, in line with rules on donations.
In evidence to the committee, Transparency International said: “Recent events in Wales … have brought into question the adequacy of current checks to protect integrity in high office.”
Mark Isherwood, who chairs the committee, raised concerns about the Welsh Government refusing to publish its “cabinet handbook”.
Unlike the UK Government’s public cabinet manual, which sets out rules for the operation of government, the Welsh Government’s equivalent document remains a guarded secret.
Andrew Goodall, the Welsh Government’s permanent secretary, told the 2 October meeting that the Welsh Government will produce a version of its handbook that is suitable to put into the public domain by the end of the year.