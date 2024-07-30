Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has said that Wales ‘desperately needs investment’ as the UK chancellor confirmed that ‘difficult decisions’ will have to be made in the Autumn budget.
Ben Lake MP, who is Plaid Cymru Treasury spokesperson said the statement by Rachel Reeves in the House of Commons “was significant.”
“I fear that much of the hope that we had of investment in our public services will go unrealised,” Mr Lake said.
“That's important for Wales because we desperately need investment in our economy.
“I urge the Chancellor to ensure that, in the Autumn Budget, the new Government makes changes to the arbitrary and ad-hoc way Wales is currently funded so that Welsh public services are funded sustainably.”