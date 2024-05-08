110,000 new homes will be needed in Wales between now and 2039, a new national housing plan has said, as the new Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James commits to delivering 20,000 more homes for rent in the social sector.
In a speech in the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary said: “My new portfolio of Housing, Local Government and Planning, brings together the key elements required to deliver my top-most priorities; tackling homelessness and the commitment to deliver 20,000 additional homes for rent in the social sector.”
The Programme for Government outlines the Welsh Government’s ambitious target of delivering 20,000 homes for an affordable social rent this Senedd term.
The national development plan, Future Wales, identifies that over the period 2019-2039 around 110,000 new homes will be required in Wales.
Ms James added: “With a stronger, more resilient planning system, and a more strategic relationship with local authorities, I am confident we can maximise our chances and deliver more affordable homes in Wales.”
The Cabinet Secretary also plans to introduce legislation to establish a new regulatory system in Wales, create clearer lines of accountability and impose a range of statutory duties on relevant “duty-holders” of multi-occupied residential buildings.