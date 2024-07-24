Wales needs a rural development strategy, Plaid Cymru has said.
Plaid Cymru Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Mid and West Wales MS Cefin Campbell have outlined proposals on tackling rural poverty and promoting rural development in Wales.
The plans outlined by Plaid Cymru includes establishing a Rural Poverty Commissioner; enhancing community transport in rural Wales; increasing affordable housing; rolling out energy efficiency schemes; expanding free childcare and introducing a Scottish-style child payment; expanding broadband availability; and expanding existing business support.
Mr Campbell said: “We know that rural poverty represents a distinct and specific policy challenge.
“Across a range of policy areas – transport, housing, energy, childcare, digital, business support and welfare – we are calling for interventions to target rural poverty reduction.”