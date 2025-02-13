Wales should once again access millions in European culture funding, Plaid Cymru’s culture spokesperson, Heledd Fychan MS has said.
The European Commission’s flagship programme to support the culture sector, Creative Europe, has set a budget of €2.44bn for 2021-27 which is accessed by multiple EU and non-EU countries.
The UK previously benefitted from around £80m from the programme, with over £11m funding projects in Wales.
British Council Cymru estimates that the UK would have received €184m for 2021-27 had it not left the EU.
Heledd Fychan said: “Rejoining Creative Europe and accessing millions of funding for culture is a crucial step to see much needed investment in the sector.
“The sector is on its knees after a decade of cuts and neglect.”