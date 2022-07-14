WASPI campaigners meet to mark anniversary

Wearing purple sashes, 1950s women campaigners from all over Ceredigion met their MP on Sunday 10 July to reaffirm their demand for the compensation due to them.

Almost a year ago, on 20th July 2021, the Ombudsman announced that there had been maladministration in the way that changes to the State Pension Age for women born in the 1950s were implemented. Since then the Ombudsman has been investigating whether this maladministration led to injustice and, if so, to recommend compensation.

The campaign held a special meeting and picnic in the grounds of Llaethliw Vineyard, Aberaeron and invited MP Ben Lake.

“This month WASPI women all over the country are holding events to show we are not going away,” said Pamela Judge. “5,000 women in Ceredigion are victims of DWP maladministration. We need fair and fast compensation. Failure to give 1950s women proper notice of the changes to our pension age had disastrous results.”

Ben Lake added: “I am a long-standing supporter of the WASPI Campaign. The very first speech I made in Parliament was on this issue. These women have been treated very unfairly. The State has broken the social contract it had with them. They have been badly let down. When the government has new people at the top I hope they will tackle this great unfairness.”

WASPI member, Melinda Williams, said: “All our financial planning for life after 60 went out of the window Some had to sell or re-mortgage their homes, others had to continue working despite ill health, and others had to abandon commitments they had made to their families to provide care for grandchildren or elderly relatives.”

A minute’s silence was held in remembrance of the thousands of 1950s women who have died before receiving their pension.

The campaigners are still waiting for the Ombudsman to conclude his investigation and announce the result.