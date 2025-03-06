Applause from the public gallery followed an impassioned speech by Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz, as he called on the UK Labour Government to scrap their changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR).
The debate at the Senedd on March 5 saw Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru unite in calls for the Welsh Labour Government to urge their counterparts in Westminster to reconsider the policy, which has sparked widespread concern among Welsh farmers.
The removal of APR could force many Welsh family farms to sell off land to pay inheritance tax following the death of the farm owner, jeopardising their profitability, impacting the mental health of farmers and opening the door for a takeover of farmland by companies for greenwashing.
Mr Kurtz said during his impassioned speech: “It is disappointing, as has been said, that the 'delete all' motion came forward from the Government on this.
“I don't think that really shows an understanding of the impact that this would have on farmers across Wales, but it rides roughshod over this Senedd in trying to gain an unified voice in standing up for one of Wales's most important industries.
“And I take a moment to declare an interest as well. I don't profess to be a farmer myself—I'm merely a farmer's son and I'm proud of that, and proud of each and every one of those farmers up in the gallery and those watching at home for everything that they do, come rain or shine.”
“We've heard quite clearly around the arguments as to the impact of this policy. It's a wrong policy, it's a bad policy, it's poorly drawn up, it obviously impacts the wrong people in trying to go after those who are looking to circumnavigate paying tax.
“So, that shows that this policy doesn't need just reviewing; it needs scrapping. It needs starting again, and the NFU's hard work that they've put into their clawback scheme is a good opportunity for showing there's an alternative way of doing this, and I commend the NFU for their work around this.”
Speaking after the debate, Mr Kurtz said: “It is shocking that the Welsh Labour Government remains silent on the issue of APR. Even Welsh Labour MPs have recently voiced their support for reviewing this decision.
“The Welsh First Minister met with the Chancellor, the very person leading these changes, and raised none of the concerns of Welsh farmers. I believe this is a dereliction of duty from a First Minister who is supposed to represent all of Wales and all of its people.
“We had the opportunity, as a Senedd, to send a unified message down the M4 to Westminster in support of our farmers, but Labour chose not to take it.
“We must continue applying pressure on both the Welsh and UK Labour Governments. Once family farms are sold off, they will be lost forever, depleting the rural communities that are so much the lifeblood of Wales,” he added.