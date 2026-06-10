It’s all hands on deck for Cardigan RNLI’s upcoming Sea Shanty and Street Food Festival.
Cardigan RNLI is inviting members of the community to join them for an evening of music, food and fundraising at their fourth annual Sea Shanty and Street Food Festival on Saturday, 20 June.
The event will run from 3pm until 9pm at Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat Station.
The much-loved event promises to have a lively and family-friendly atmosphere, with a strong line-up of live entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening. Performers include Cariad Sound, The Bad Latitudes Shanty Group, Howni Shanty Group and the Blaenporth Male Voice Choir, bringing traditional sea songs and uplifting performances to the waterfront.
A wide range of food and drink will be available, showcasing local vendors and street food favourites including Manuka Asian Street Food, Dewi James BBQ, Pembrokeshire Wood Fired Pizza, Ice Green Vegan Ice Cream, Los Muñecos Mexican Street Food, Bluestones Coffee, Mantle Brewery and Cream Tea.
The festival aims to bring the community together while raising vital funds to support the RNLI’s lifesaving work. Tickets are priced at £5, with all proceeds going towards supporting Cardigan RNLI’s volunteers to continue saving lives at sea.
Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy the entertainment and sample the wide variety of food on offer in support of their local lifeboat station.
Event organiser Bruce Harris said: “Our Sea Shanty and Street Food Festival is a fantastic way to bring the community together while supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving work.
“There’s something for everyone, great music, brilliant local food and a wonderful atmosphere by the water.
“Every ticket sold helps our volunteer crew continue to save lives at sea, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible for a great evening in support of Cardigan Lifeboat Station.”
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