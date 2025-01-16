The Welsh Government remains in the dark about how much Wales will receive to cover the estimated £109m cost of tax rises in the public sector, a committee heard.
Jayne Bryant said the UK Government has confirmed it will provide funding to public-sector employers towards the increased cost of national insurance contributions from April.
But Wales’ local government secretary said ministers expect to receive additional funding in “late spring” and have not yet received confirmation of how much Wales will receive.
Judith Cole, deputy director of council finance policy, said the Welsh Government estimates the cost of the tax hike to the public sector in Wales at £109m.
Last month, finance secretary Mark Drakeford confirmed Wales is expected to receive funding via the Barnett formula