Opposition members have criticised a lack of targets in Eluned Morgan’s statement of priorities, accusing Wales’ new first minister of empty rhetoric.
Rhun ap Iorwerth warned milestones, timescales and targets for delivery were “conspicuously absent” from Baroness Morgan’s statement of priorities.
The Plaid Cymru leader criticised the first minister’s summer “listening exercise”, saying it identified problems in health, education and the economy already obvious to everyone.
He told the Senedd 20 per cent of the population is waiting for treatment, key industries are shrinking, the economy lags other UK nations and education standards are slipping.
Leading a Plaid Cymru debate, he accused Labour of listing problems “without any real notion of new solutions” after a quarter of a century in power.