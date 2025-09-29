The Welsh Government has renewed its commitment to making Wales a safe place for women and girls, at a summit marking 10 years since the introduction of Wales's Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt - who co-hosted the summit with South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools - said: “10 years ago, we introduced the VAWDASV Act, which has improved awareness, training, and access to support services for victims of violence and abuse across Wales.
“Yet, we know that violence against women and girls remains at epidemic levels - from domestic abuse and sexual violence to coercive control and harassment on our streets and in workplaces.
“This represents a public health crisis rooted in deep inequalities.”
