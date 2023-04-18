MORE support for students during the cost of living crisis is the main concern for young people in Ceredigion.
More than 2,000 young people in Ceredigion have voted for the topics which are most important to them.
The 'Rhoi dy Farn 2023' ballot, organised by Ceredigion's Youth Work and Engagement Service, gives young people the opportunity to vote on topics that will then shape the Youth Council's priorities during 2023.
2,184 young people between the ages of 11 and 25 voted in Rhoi dy Farn 2023 campaign, and the hot topics with the most votes are 'cost of living crisis', followed by 'careers', and 'education' being third.
The most important topic for those who voted was more support with costs of transport, school meals and energy, receiving 515 votes.
Second on the list was the need for a greater choice of better apprenticeships and access to a range of work experience opportunities in the county, which received 372 votes.
The need for business and entrepreneurship skills to be taught in schools was third with 267 votes, with the need for better transport links, with buses running later, being more affordable, better train links and improved bike routes coming in fourth with 256 votes.
The need for affordable housing for local young people was fifth, with 244 votes; the need to improve access to vocational opportunities was sixth with 234 votes and more sports opportunities for girls in schools and in the community was seventh with 201 votes.
Last on the list was the need for greater promotion of the Welsh language, which received 95 votes and came in eighth.
Ifan Meredith, Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council said: “The 'Rhoi Dy Farn 2023' campaign has enabled young people across the county to state their views on the issues that are important to them.
“It is interesting to see these results which show the concerns of young people in the area and the Youth Council is ready to respond and to question the people in power about these issues.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “The subjects raised by Ceredigion young people are very important, combining local and global issues.
“I am very pleased to see the Youth Council doing a fantastic job in collecting and discussing these topics, and also presenting them to a wider audience.
“These are extremely important issues that deserve further consideration.”
In July 2023, Ceredigion Youth Council will present a series of questions in response to the results of the ballot, to a panel of public figures.
It is an event that has been held for six consecutive years and is an opportunity to share the voice of young people in Ceredigion regarding issues that are important to them.