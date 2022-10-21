‘Wrong to use public money to fight wishes of residents’
Subscribe newsletter
CEREDIGION has “seriously undermined” its relationship with residents of Waunfawr, the local councillor has said, over a legal battle to have a field designated as a village green.
A consultation into the plan to save Erw Goch field – which has been the subject of a scheme to build scores of houses – was held last year, with a bid to “protect the open space for future generations” being led by local residents who use the field regularly for a variety of activities.
On Thursday, Ceredigion council met to discuss a report with the initial advice from a barrister appointed by the council earlier this year.
The council owns the land and objects to the village green proposal – with plans to build houses on land at next to Hafan y Waun that includes Erw Goch field.
There had been 184 submissions in support for the application provided to the council in its role as registration authority from individuals and members of the Friends of Erw Goch.
A report to full council states that following review of the application it has been confirmed as “validly made” and it is recommended that it is “appropriate for the evidence to be tested through cross-examination at a public inquiry.”
There is a chance to avoid a public inquiry – and the costs involved in that – by dealing with the council’s objection on grounds of “statutory incompatibility” as a preliminary issue and a barrister will start that work using written representations.
Once that has been carried out and the findings report a decision on the village green application can either be taken or a public inquiry will be considered.
Local member Cllr John Roberts said he was “disappointed” there had been no discussions between the council and the community.
“Community resilience has been seriously undermined by not compromising with the community and applicant regarding us of the land,” he said, adding outside advice was a good thing but “it’s not a good idea to use public money to fight the wishes of the public.”
Cllr Paul Hinge raised concerns that the “public perception” was that the council was “far too close” as landowner and decision maker and greater separation was needed.
The land has been a “recreational space for the community to enjoy football, walking, wildlife and the benefits of fresh air for over 30 years and was especially vital during the pandemic”, the Friends of Erw Goch group said.
It was agreed that legal advice on whether holding a meeting with the applicants was appropriate would also be sought.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |