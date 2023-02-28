AS Wales gears up to celebrate St David’s Day on Wednesday – do you think it should be a national holiday?
From cawl and parades, to traditional dress and daffodils, all corners of Wales celebrate St David’s Day and a push in recent years to have the 1 March marked with a national holiday.
The UK government has the power to create create bank holidays and it has so far rejected calls for St David’s Day to be made a national holiday like St Andrew’s Day in Scotland.
Last year, in response to a petition, the government said it ‘appreciates the significance of St David’s Day to the people of Wales, however, there are no plans for an extra bank holiday. The current pattern of bank holidays is well established.’