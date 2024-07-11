A Gwynedd school has shared the shocking news that items at their forest school have been damaged, and human poo found in the grounds.
Ysgol Y Gorlan in Tremadog say they are disappointed with the state of the polytunnel area and damage to items, and the discovery of excrement.
The school has taken to social media to appeal for information about the incident.
A post on Facebook says: “It is disappointing and sad to report that there is deliberate damage to items from our polytunnel, to resources from Y Gorlan Fach and our forest school area.
“Even worse is the human excrement found. That is downright disspectful to us all.
“If you have any information, please report it to either the police or ourselves.”