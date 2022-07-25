‘Poor choices’ nearly led to loss of life as rescuers rush to help intoxicated man on Cader Idris

REPORTS of an ‘intoxicated and unconscious’ man on Cader Idris have led to the rescue of two people.

Shortly before 3pm on Sunday, 24 July, call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received a report about a man, in his 20s who had collapsed on the mountain. One of a party of eight, it later transpired that another man from the party was missing.

In very poor weather, volunteers searched the area. They found the originally unconscious man, now back on his feet, and escorted him down the mountain while the search for his companion continued.

One of the search parties reported a distant light coloured object in a gully to the south of the initial search area, and spotters working from the foot of the mountain confirmed that it appeared to be a person. The party made their way across difficult terrain to reach the man, who was alive but had sustained significant injuries in what looked like a tumbling fall.

The casualty was stabilised and airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd for further assessment and treatment.

Team volunteer Graham O’Hanlon said: “The men were not equipped for the poor weather on the mountain, or for finding their way around it, and they made some poor choices that nearly cost at least one man his life. But for the light colour of the man’s track-suit, we may not have spotted him in time.”

A total of 17 volunteers were involved in the various search and rescue operations, and everyone was safely down off the hill by 8.45pm.