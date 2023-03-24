Porthmadog’s Artisan Fair is back, with a new name.
Now known as Porthmadog Craft and Gift fair, it has a series of dates lined up to host craft and gift fairs in the Ganolfan throughout the year, the first held tomorrow.
Yvonne Harris took over the fair last year.
As well as reviving it, Ms Harris has been in talks with local businesses to set up pop-up stalls to raise money for the RNLI.
Ms Harris said: “We’re trying to revive the fair and bring it into the 21st century.
“It has been running as the Artisan Fair for about 10 years, but we’ve changed it to the Porthmadog Craft and Gifts Fair so that we can have more variety in our stalls.
“We have various local crafters at the fair, we’ve got wax sculptures, knitters, jam producers, a butcher, people who hand make dog collars, sewing and dog treats.
“Everything is crafted by us.
“At the moment we’re going to have 25 stalls on any day.
“The demand has been amazing, there are people coming from all over just to sell with us.
“We’re essentially fully booked for the rest of the year. I only started doing crafts last year. I lost my mum, and it gave me a real focus on something different to do, just to clear my mind.
“She was the one that told me ‘you pick all of this stuff up off the beach, why not make something with it?’ so I made her a little glass angel, and it started from there.
“She was so poorly at the time that it gave me such a focus, and I just lost myself in what I was doing. It’s taken over the world for me since then!
“I really enjoy it – the crafts and the community – as well as the people you meet who are lovely. It’s a great way to get to know people and sell the things you enjoy making.
“It’s not necessarily for profit, we do it because we love making things.”
The fair is free to visitors, and £15 for people setting up stalls.
The first fair takes place on Saturday, 25 March, the next on 29 April, and the next on 27 May.
The fair is confirmed to return every month afterwards until October. The dates for these events are available on the group’s Facebook page, Porthmadog Craft and Gift Fair.