A rowing challenge from Porthdinllaen to Wicklow in Ireland has raised more than £14k for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
An RNLI crew from Porthdinllaen took on the 55-nautical mile rowing challenge from Wicklow to their Gwynedd home to celebrate not one but two special milestones in the RNLI’s history.
On Saturday, 13 July, Porthdinllaen RNLI set off from Wicklow RNLI at 2.50am to row 55-nautical miles in a Pembrokeshire longboat.
The purpose of this challenge was to celebrate 160 years since the first lifeboat was stationed at Porthdinllaen, and to mark the fact that this year is 200 years since the RNLI was established.
The crew rowed 1.5-hour shifts which covered about five nautical miles each. Conditions were good throughout, however, the final two hours of the row were physically challenging, as the crew were rowing against the turned tide.
At 6.50pm, just under 16 hours after departing Wicklow, the crew arrived at Porthdinllaen where hundreds of supporters were waiting on the beach.
So far, the crew has raised over £14k, some as donations to their JustGiving page, as well as sponsorship from local companies. These funds will contribute to the continuation of Porthdinllaen’s lifesaving operations for another 160 years.
Owain Williams, Coxswain at Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Station said: “I’m very proud of all the crew who took part in the row; a long hard day but it was well worth the effort. What a great way to celebrate our station’s 160th anniversary and the charity’s bicentenary.
“The welcome we received on the beach at Porthdinllaen was amazing, it was wonderful to see the community come out to support us.
“We would once again like to thank all the sponsors who made this possible. Also, a special mention to Wicklow RNLI for their hospitality.
“On behalf of everyone at Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Station, thank you so much to everyone who has donated to our fundraising page. If you haven’t yet, it’s not too late to donate!”
To support the crew’s fundraising efforts, visit https://shorturl.at/dcqoW.
Alternatively, you can donate directly to the RNLI. Just visit https://shorturl.at/FPanV