Two casual vacancies for Porthmadog Town Council’s Tremadog Ward and Ynys Galch Ward have been advertised.
An election will be held to fill the vacancies if a request in writing for an election, which includes the signatures of 10 electors from the wards is sent to: The Returning Officer, Gwynedd Council, Council Offices, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH within the period ending at 12pm on Friday, 1 November.
In the absence of a request for an election, the vacancy will be filled by the town council.