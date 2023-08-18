A Porthmadog community crafts festival has been saved at the eleventh hour after fears the event would have to be cancelled.
The Porthmadog fun festival (gwyl hwyl Porthmadog) will take place this Saturday (19 August) from 4pm in the town’s Y Ganolfan.
The free event will feature a food court, a variety of arts and crafts, as children’s disco and fancy dress. There will also be family bingo and live music from 6pm, which will cost you £5 to take part in.
The event was organised by local residents Ben Humphreys and his brother Cafan, who wanted to ‘bring something communal and fun to Porthmadog’.
The two brothers hope the event will act as a ‘rolling stone’ funding future events in the town.
Ben Humphreys said: “I wanted to bring something communal and exciting to Port, it’s about bringing the community together as well as giving small local businesses the chance to show and sell their creations.
“There aren’t really any events in Port, we don’t have festivals or special events like you can see happening elsewhere. It would be good to change that, to bring the community and local people together.
“We’ve spent months preparing for the event, but almost had to cancel it this week. I even put a post out on Facebook saying the event was cancelled, but we managed to keep it going after being invited to host it in Y Ganolfan.
“I’m not out to make a profit, I want anything we make to go towards hosting another event later in the year in November. I want them to become something of a rolling stone, so this event allows us to do an
event in November, and the November event allows us to host an event towards Christmas time, and so on.
“There has been support for it from locals and businesses, I can see it being something good for all of us if this happens.”
To find out more about the event, visit its Facebook page here:(14) gwyl Hwyl Porthmadog/ Porthmadog fun festival | Facebook or by searching Gwyl Hwyl Porthmadog on Facebook.