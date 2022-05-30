Porthmadog scientist receives prestigious award

Dr Erica Roberts has received a medal for her exceptional service from the Royal Society of Chemistry ( )

A PORTHMADOG scientist has won a prestigious chemistry award for her exceptional service.

Dr Erica Roberts, who is from Porthmadog, has been named the winner of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Award for Exceptional Service.

Based at the North Wales Local Section, Dr Roberts won the prize for outstanding service to the Royal Society of Chemistry through our member communities and governance groups in Wales.

They join a prestigious list of past-winners in the RSC’s prize portfolio, 50 of whom have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their work, including 2016 Nobel laureates Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Ben Feringa.

Dr Roberts also receives a medal.

After receiving the prize, Dr Roberts said: “I am very honoured and delighted to receive this prize!

“It means so much.

“I’ve really enjoyed being involved with the RSC over the years, it’s given me so many opportunities and experiences that I’m very grateful for.”

Erica Roberts is currently a manager in the NHS working within informatics.

The skills she uses on a daily basis, such as report writing skills, problem solving, numeracy, project management and experience of governance, all stem back to the transferrable skills she gained during her chemistry studies and experiences.

Dr Helen Pain, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “Although we are in the midst of negotiating a particularly turbulent and challenging era, the work of our dedicated and passionate members has gone on.

“Without the efforts of volunteers, we could not achieve what we do.

“Our Volunteer Recognition Prizes exist to recognise these incredible people, and Dr Roberts is a glowing example of going above and beyond to inspire and support the chemical sciences community.”

The Royal Society of Chemistry’s prizes have recognised excellence in the chemical sciences for more than 150 years.

In 2019, the organisation announced the biggest overhaul of this portfolio in its history, designed to better reflect modern scientific work and culture.

The Volunteer Recognition Prizes celebrate those who give their time freely in numerous ways, from serving on boards and committees to working on public engagement initiatives.