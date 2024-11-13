“Having someone to talk to really helped,” says 16-year-old Porthmadog student Freya Jones who felt uncertain about her options after school.
She had ideas but wasn’t sure how to connect her interests with potential career paths.
Seeking guidance, Freya, turned to from Careers Wales careers adviser, Guto Dafydd, based at her school.
Through individual meetings, they explored post-secondary options and gained a clearer understanding of the grades Freya would need.
"Before these meetings, I had no idea about the difference between A levels, sixth form and other options. Having someone to talk to really helped,” Freya said.
"I was always in between options, but I wasn’t sure what the differences were. Talking to Guto helped me understand the qualifications I needed. He helped me explore what kind of jobs I could get from these.”
Freya considered a variety of pathways, from apprenticeships to local colleges before ultimately deciding to pursue A levels in media, law, and English.
Guto provided Freya with resources to help her navigate the college application process and helped arrange interviews, making the process less overwhelming. Now Freya says she feels confident and focused as she moves forward, with both university and apprenticeships in her sights after college.
Freya said: “I feel like I have got a clearer mindset of what I can achieve.
“Talking to someone who knows more about these things is really helpful. It’s good to explore different opportunities so that you can choose something else if you do not reach specific grades.”
Freya’s journey is just one example of how Careers Wales helps young people take steps toward their futures. In schools, advisers like Guto held over 64,000 guidance sessions with young people, supporting over 40,000 students like Freya who were exploring their career options.
Last year alone, over 400,000 individuals used the Careers Wales website, with nearly 145,000 accessing vital job information. Across Wales, young people were equipped with the tools and experiences they need for life beyond the classroom. With over 2,000 career-planning sessions and over 1,600 employer-led activities— ranging from mock interviews to site visits—young people across Wales were introduced to opportunities that prepare them for life beyond school.
To read more stories like Freya's and learn more about Careers Wales’, explore the latest Careers Wales annual report.