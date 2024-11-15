Bala’s Geraint Thomas has been successful in the YesCymru Art of Independence Competition this autumn, with his work featuring alongside other entries at the Queens St Gallery in Neath.
Geraint’s entry, based on the iconic photograph of the people of Cwm Celyn’s 1956 march on Liverpool inspired The Valley in Liverpool (November 1956) with thanks to Geoff Charles.
Geraint said: “The nationalist awakening in Wales was kick-started by the drowning of Cwm Celyn. In November 1956 the residents of Capel Celyn marched in protest through the streets of Liverpool.
“This painting was inspired by the great photographer Geoff Charles’ photo of the protest. The naivety of all the optics is a metaphor for Wales’s ongoing battle for our rights. A battle that can only be finally won when we achieve independence.”
The Art of Independence competition was co-ordinated by Christine Moore of YesCymru Bridgend group and Bethan Ash, owner of the Queen St Gallery, who also judged the work along with Welsh artists, Iwan Bala and Clare Hiett.
Christine, who came up with the idea to mark the 10th anniversary of YesCymru, the non-political campaign group founded to campaign for Welsh independence, said: “Fighting for Independence is as much about artists and artworks as it is about politicians and politics. Historically, artists have played a critical role in mobilising populations and developing national pride and identity.
“Welsh artists have a key role to play in the IndyWales movement, utilising their work as a medium to express their views on the world around them.
“In an increasingly visual age, art can and should be a galvanising force in Wales in the fight for self-determination.”
Geraint’s work will be made into greeting cards by the organisation.
The Art of Independence exhibition is at the Queens St Gallery in Neat until 30 November.