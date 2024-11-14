Gwynedd Council’s survey for business owners will close on 25 November.
The council has created a questionnaire for Gwynedd business owners to share their views and the results will give an overview of the current business climate and a better understanding of the needs of the county's businesses.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Community Department, said: "We want to hear from businesses across all sectors about the challenges you face, the support you need and your plans for the future.
"I encourage those who run businesses of all sizes and in all sectors to have their say.
“Businesses are a key part of our local economy and to be able to continue to provide appropriate help and support, it is essential we hear about the local trends and challenges. The results of this survey will help us a great deal towards this."
To complete the survey, visit https://shorturl.at/0Y3Ln.
If you are unable to give your opinion online, a paper copy of the questionnaire and a free postal envelope to return it is available in Gwynedd libraries, at Siop Gwynedd - Caernarfon, Pwllheli or Dolgellau or by calling 01286 679505 to receive a copy by post.