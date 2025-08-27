A brewery in Porthmadog has picked up prizes for two of their beers.
Purple Moose Brewery have won awards for Glaslyn and Ysgawen.
Announcing the news on social media, a brewery spokesperson said: “We had a brilliant evening with CAMRA members and came home with not one but TWO certificates.”
Glaslyn was named as a Finalist in the Champion Beer of Britain competition at this year’s Cambridge Beer Festival, and Ysgawen | Elderflower achieved Bronze at the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition back in February.
“Huge cheers to our incredible brewery team for keeping the finest beers flowing,” the spokesperson added.
CAMRA, founded by four real ale enthusiasts in 1971, represents beer drinkers and pub-goers across the UK.
