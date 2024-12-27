FORECASTERS at the Met Office say there is a chance of snow and stormy conditions for New Year as the weather looks set to change.
The high pressure which is currently dominating the UK forecast has brought largely overcast conditions, low cloud and fog for many parts, but this is set to change in the coming days.
Neil Armstrong, the Met Office's Chief Forecaster, said: “From Sunday we will start to see some heavy rain affecting northwestern parts of Scotland.
"The complex nature of the forecast means that certainty about the track of any area of low pressure and their associated weather fronts is currently low, but confidence will build in the coming days.
"From New Year’s Day the unsettled conditions, and potentially disruptive wind, rain and snow, could affect more southern parts of the UK."
Tony Wisson, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, added: “Later in the week, wintry showers are likely to be a feature of the forecast as a cold northerly flow becomes established.”
Neil Armstrong added: “With such varied and potentially fast-moving weather conditions it is important for people to keep up to date with the forecast.”