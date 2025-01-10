Community leaders in Gwynedd have accused the Post Office of turning its back on rural communities as the scandal-hit service confirms it is axing mobile outreach services in 21 communities across the county.
This mass withdrawal of provision means communities in Efailnewydd, Llanaelhaearn, Bryncir, Llithfaen, Pantglas, Abererch, Minffordd, Borth y Gest, Nasareth, Llanfrothen, Y Fron, Rhosgadfan, Llangybi, Talysarn, Edern, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Chwilog, Gellilydan, Garn, Morfa Bychan, Sarn, Llanfair, and Llanbedr will no longer be served by a Mobile Post Office van.
These cuts are in addition to the closure of Criccieth Post Office and the ongoing threat to the Crown Post Office in Caernarfon.
Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “The decision to axe 21 of the 25 mobile post office services across our constituency is frankly unthinkable.
“This service is a lifeline to many communities within our constituency, enabling people to access Post Office services without the need to travel great distances. The service is particularly important to the elderly, vulnerable, and those without access to public transport.
“Given the Post Office has a commitment to ensure 95% of the total population is within 3 miles of a Post Office outlet, and 95% of the population of every postcode is within 6 miles of an outlet, we want to know how they propose to maintain these commitments in light of these cuts.
“We also seek clarity on whether any meaningful consultation has taken place with those communities affected by these cuts. People in our constituency won’t be fooled by empty platitudes and casual apologies.”
A Post Office spokesperson said in response: “Regrettably the postmaster from Criccieth Post Office has resigned and the branch is closing on Friday 31 January at 5.30pm. The vacancy for this branch is advertised.
“This branch operated many outreach branches and a Mobile Post Office in the area. Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate.
“At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace the services at Efailnewydd, Llanaelhaearn, Bryncir, Llithfaen, Pant Glas, Aberech Road, Minffordd, Borth-Y-Gest, Nasareth, Llanfrothan, Y Fron, Rhosgadfan, Llangybi, Talysarn, Edern and Ffestiniog, Chwilog, Morfa Bychan, Sarn, Llanfair and Llanbedr.
“These services will be closing week commencing Monday 27 January. We want to apologise to any customers who have previously used these outreach branches.
“Alternative branches in the area include Pwllheli, South Beach, Trefor, Penygroes, Penrhyndeudraeth, Porthmadog and Tremadog.
“The Hosted service at Talsarnau, which had been operated by the Criccieth postmaster inside Talsarnau village hall will now be provided by a Mobile Post Office service outside the hall.
“Three Mobile Post Offices (Gellilydan, Clynnog Fawr and Garndoldenmaen) that had been provided by the Criccieth postmaster will transfer too. The Betws-Y-Coed Mobile Post Office will now visit five communities on Saturday – Gellilydan, Talsarnau, Nefyn, Clynnogfawr then Garndolbenmaen.
“These will commence on Saturday 8 February.
“The Trawsfynydd outreach service will continue to operate from 3 February at Llys Ednowain.”