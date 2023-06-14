Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have supported the DASH Frendz About, a specialist youth club in Ceredigion.
Since Covid, getting out and about has been even more essential, so having something to do after school has been really important to the young people who have attended. 21 young people with additional needs have attended this year so far.
For young people, getting together can be almost impossible without transport. The award by People’s Postcode Trust thanks to funds raised by players have supported use of a minibus and specialist staff to enable a range of activities such as swimming, walks, craft, sport, golf and cinema visits. Getting people together, making friends and having fun.
The Trustees said they would also like to thank Zoe and her team for the great work they put in.
DASH is a charity which runs schemes to support disabled children and their families, if you would like more information or if you would like to work or volunteer, contact the charity by clicking here.