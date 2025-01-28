New Powys bus service proposals could see the “much needed” return of the 34 bus route between Machynlleth and Dolgellau.
The route has been out of action for the past year, but a Powys County Council bus consultation has quietly tabled its potential return.
The proposal was welcomed by residents of the Dulas Valley who protested against the number 34 being cut in February last year.
Despite fierce opposition at public consultations, the 34 was replaced with an on-demand Flexi/Fflecsi bus service described as “unreliable” by passengers.
A Dulas Valley resident who did not want to be named said: “I would love for [the 34] to be reinstated but I'll believe it when I see it, quite frankly.
“Ironically, having a fixed timetable means you can be more flexible - you can plan for work and appointments as you know what time you’ll arrive, unlike the Flexi bus.
“You can decide to go for the bus in five minutes, and if you change your mind there is no penalty and no faffing with unreliable technology or phone lines - the Flexi app frequently doesn't work, or the drivers don't get the notifications in time.
“I once was late for work because I didn't know the Flexi bus was going back to Corris after picking me up, to wait 10 mins for the next pickups there.
“It's unpredictable, and I won't ever use it for commuting to work anymore.”
Julie Hagerty, a retired teacher from Corris said the unreliable flexi service makes “life more precarious” with fear of missing appointments, adding: “I rely on the bus to go back and forth to Machynlleth.
“Having a scheduled bus will reduce the isolation of many older villagers, who don’t use the Fflecsi bus though they regularly caught the 34.
“Now, the Fflecsi’s runs back and forth daily often with just one passenger on board.”
The changes “based on online engagement exercises in the local area” would see the 34 run between Machynlleth, Corris, Aberllefenni before turning around at Dolgellau, operating off-peak between school journeys between the X85 services every two hours from Mondays to Saturdays.
The proposed changes would begin in August this year, “subject to available revenue support funding”.
An added thing the residents say they’ve missed is the “community” of the 34 bus, with one stating: “In small rural communities, the social aspect of the fixed timed bus must not be understated.
“It's a chance to see people and catch up, find out who may need help and to build connections.
“It's hard to explain to someone who hasn't experienced it, but the 34 was literally it's own little community where you knew everyone and it was a real social interaction - that is missed.”
The service would also connect the T28 from Machynlleth to Aberystwyth and improve connections with the T2 between Machynlleth and Corris.
Proposals would keep the ‘demand responsive service’ B36 between Dinas Mawddwy and Machynlleth Mondays to Saturdays, and retain the T12 from Machynlleth to Newtown.