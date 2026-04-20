North Wales Police have donated £250 to an upcoming food festival.
PCSO 4462 Foulkes and PCSO 4548 Yuill successfully secured a cheque for £250 in support of the Llŷn Food Festival.
Organisers of the festival said the cheque is gratefully received and the funds will be used to support creative workshops with local schools while preparing for the upcoming event.
“The funding will enable pupils to create flower crowns and banners, which will be used as part of the procession taking place on the morning of the festival,” a spokesperson for the festival explained.
“This activity will help involve young people in the event and contribute to a vibrant and inclusive celebration for the whole community.”
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