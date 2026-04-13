The Welsh Conservative group on Powys County Council have written to the council highlighting residents’ concerns regarding the “ongoing failures” in the council’s recycling and refuse collections.
The group said “service disruptions have extended far beyond what could reasonably be described as teething problems.”
“The reality for many residents across Powys is now wholly unacceptable.
“Some households have gone five weeks without a collection, while others are experiencing irregular and unpredictable pickups on varying days.
“Councillors across Powys are now swamped with reports of missed collections, highlighting the widespread scale of this issue.”
In March, Powys County Council introduced “new and improved collection routes”, with the council saying there had been “initial adjustment issues” with the new system.
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