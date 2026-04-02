With a widely-scattered population and diverse landscape, many in Wales live in isolated locations, far from a major or specialist hospital. In urban areas, traffic congestion and collisions can significantly delay treatment when in a road ambulance. For these reasons, there is a recognised need for Wales Air Ambulance’s four helicopters to be on active duty 365 days a year. The charity needs to raise £13 million every year to operate the service and it has to raise all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions. Each mission costs around £3,545, and the teams have flown over 55,000 missions across Wales since 2001.