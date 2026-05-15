Travelling expenses have temporarily gone up to 50 pence a mile for Powys councillors and staff – due to Donald Trump’s war with Iran causing fuel prices to sky rocket.

At a Powys County Council’s annual meeting on 14 May, the temporary five pence hike in travelling expenses was confirmed, as councillors received a report which says they will get a 6.4 per cent salary increase this year.

The salary for councillors will rise this year from £19,771 to £21,044.

The increase was agreed by Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru at a meeting back in February.

The DBCC have taken over the role of the now defunct Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales to set councillor and Senedd Member salaries in Wales.