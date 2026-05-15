Gwynedd Council has a new Chair and Vice Chair at the helm.
At the council’s AGM on Thursday, 14 May, Cllr Elin Walker Jones, who represents the Glyder Bangor ward, was elected Chair.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, Brithdir a Llanfachreth / Y Ganllwyd / Llanelltyd ward, was elected Vice Chair.
A member of Gwynedd Council since 2011, Cllr Walker Jones has served on a number of committees, including the council's Cabinet.
Cllr Walker Jones said: “It is a privilege and honour to be elected Chair of Cyngor Gwynedd.”
The councillor added: “I look forward to doing my best to serve and promote the work of the council and all the residents of Gwynedd in the coming year.”
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