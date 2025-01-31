Powys residents should be provided with all the details of how to get financial support with their council tax bills, a senior councillor has said.
At a meeting of the Economy Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on 27 January, committee chair Cllr Angela Davies called for a recommendation that the council “ensures that when we do publish our council tax for the forthcoming year, all the information on the cost of living hub, and all avenues of support is sent to our residents at the same time.”
With a proposed increased from April of 8.9 per cent in Powys, Cllr Davies said “we need to ensure that all our residents are fully aware of the support that’s available to them.”