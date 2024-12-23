A Powys school has transformed a drab broadband box into stunning street art to raise awareness for declining curlew numbers.
Pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon in Trefeglwys worked with local artist Valentine Kuhl to create a mural for the endangered wading bird.
The students learned about the rare bird and the importance of farmland habitats in preserving their numbers before transforming the BT Openreach cabinet.
It comes with the recent news that curlew numbers are in decline, reducing by 6 per cent yearly.
A member of Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon’s eco-committee said: “It has been really good fun to work with Keep Wales Tidy and learn about curlews in our community.”
The project was delivered with charity Keep Wales Tidy through their Caru Powys work.
Keep Wales Tidy works with local government to eradicate litter and waste.
Jodie Griffith, Powys Project Officer at Keep Wales Tidy said: "The curlew population has declined dramatically in recent years.
“By transforming this otherwise ordinary cabinet into a work of art, we hope to raise awareness of the threats facing curlews and inspire people to take action to protect them.
"I’d like to thank our partners and the brilliant Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon eco-committee who showed incredible creativity and enthusiasm.”
The Trefeglwys mural is the latest in a series of artworks created through the Caru Powys initiative and the BT Openreach cabinet art project, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Curlews numbers have declined in lowland and farmland areas over recent decades, having reduced in population size by 50 per cent since 1995.
They are now on the red list for UK Birds of Conservation Concern.