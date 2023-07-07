If councillors agree the proposal the council will pledge to: Support the City of Sanctuary vision that we will be a welcoming place of safety for all, and proud to offer sanctuary to people fleeing violence, persecution, famine, or natural disaster; endorse the charter and agree to act in accordance with city of sanctuary values and apply the network principles within our work; sanctuary seekers are welcomed, included, and supported and support local City of Sanctuary groups; challenge anti-refugee and anti-migrant attitudes wherever they are found; add the council’s name to a list of supporters of City of Sanctuary and contribute ideas for how we can turn this support into practical action.